Golden Bears roll over Bison Tuesday night for 4th win on the season Richard Tieman SWX Sports Reporter Richard Tieman SWX Sports Reporter Author email Jan 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Richard Tieman SWX Sports Reporter FINAL: Golden Bears - 60, Bison - 48 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Billings West Golden Bears and Great Falls High Bison were both looking for their 4th win of the season Tuesday night.FINAL: Golden Bears - 60, Bison - 48 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bison Great Falls Win Mont. Season Looking Richard Tieman SWX Sports Reporter Author email Follow Richard Tieman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From This Section Three Montana State record holders compete in one day at U.S. Olympic Trials Griz Softball Ready for Big Sky Tournament +7 Montana wins Big Sky tournament for 2nd time in 2021, advances to NCAA tournament Glacier Boys Secure 2nd Win of Season Rocky Mountain, Providence women to tangle in first round of Frontier Conference postseason Argos Defeat Saints Montana men's hoops to have fans for first time in over 600 days in opener against Dickinson State Lady Rustlers outlast Wolfpack and Lady Bison fall to Bravettes Saturday 0:52 Argos Advance To Frontier Conference Championship Game With 63-56 Win Load more {{title}} Featured This Month sponsored 5 things to know about chronic wasting disease this hunting season by Montana Fish, Wildlife & ParksUpdated Oct 28, 2022 Here’s a list of the top 5 things to know about chronic wasting disease this hunting season.