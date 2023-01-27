GREAT FALLS, Mont. - One of the best rivalries in the state will feature a familiar face in a new role this week, as CMR Hall of Famer and Lady Griz alumni, Haley Vining, gets set for her first crosstown meeting as head coach of the Lady Rustlers.
The team where her journey on the court began, and has now brought her full circle.
“Obviously, you know, just coming from here, like that is a huge rivalry. Growing up you’re just kind of a part of that your whole life. But, you know, my mom played for the Lady Griz so that Griz/Cat rivalry was always a huge thing throughout my whole life too so, it’s kind of an extension obviously.. I definitely think I lean towards more of the, “this is the one to win”. I think it’s good to put a little bit of that pressure on when it also gives us a bit of a competitive edge, so that’s definitely kind of where I lean, is this is the game to win rather than just another game.”