HAVRE - We're less than a week from the start of basketball state tournaments all across Montana and in Class A, one of the teams to watch on the girls side in defending champs Havre, who are again making a strong push for more hardware.
The Blue Ponies have won three of the last four Class A State Championships, and while the players graduate and move forward the winning culture remains.
"I think our coaching staff just expects so much out of us." said senior guard Sadie Filius. "Each returning group just passes on that mindset to the younger kids and they just know they have to give it there all everyday."
"Girls basketball in Havre has been good for a very long time." added head coach Dustin Kraske. "Our kids are all in and we've been lucky to have that. How does it continue to happen? It's just great kids who want to work hard and get better."
Havre enters the Class A state tournament 19-2 this season, with both losses coming at the hands of Billings Central, but what makes the Blue Ponies so much different than other teams?
"I think defensively we work harder than any other team." said junior Avery Carlson. "Selfishly I just think we work harder than any other team on defense."
Defense has been the calling card for this team for years, and it's been a big point of emphasis from head coach Dustin Kraske ever since he took over the program. Now the Blue Ponies have turned expectations into championship or bust seemingly every year, but this season they aren't too worried about it.
"If that is what this team is meant to do, to get to the end of the year then we'll do that. If it isn't then just play our best basketball. Let's have our kids focus on that and we'll let everyone else talk about what that means at the end of the year." said Kraske.
The Blue Ponies start their title defense on Thursday March 10th at 3 p.m. when they take on Browning inside of Dahlberg Arena at the University of Montana.