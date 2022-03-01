GREAT FALLS - The Roy-Winifred girls basketball team has been dominant all season long, including capturing the Northern C Divisional title on Saturday night with a 41-28 win over Box Elder. Leading the way for the Lady Outlaws are sisters Madeline and Isabelle Heggem.
"They bring so much to our team. They are both the complete package." said Lady Outlaws head coach Mauri Elness.
"We've played together for a while and I'd guess it's been working pretty well so far." said Isabelle Heggem. "It's a lot of fun this year." added Madeline Heggem.
The Heggem sisters are just two years apart, Madeline is a senior and Isabelle a sophomore. The two are really close with each other, sometimes too close.
"It does get a little heated sometimes, but it makes us better." added Madeline Heggem. "They go against each other every day in practice, we have nobody else who can guard them, but they make each other better." said Elness.
Both players share a lot of the same interests, with basketball being the most common one, but what is one thing that's different between the two?
"Madeline is pretty outgoing and I'm more of the shy one." added Isabelle. "Yeah, that's how it works." said Madeline.
That yin and yang has been working for the Lady Outlaws all season long, as they enter the State Tournament still without a blemish on their record. After being named co-champions back in 2020 and placing third in last year's state tournament, the Lady Outlaws have their sights set on a State Championship this season.
"Our motto is respect all, fear none. We're going to come out ready to play and we're going to bring everything we got. We want the gold, we want to win." said Madeline Heggem.
The Heggem sisters and Roy-Winifred's quest for a state title continues on Thursday March 10th, in the opening round of the Class C State Tournament at Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls.