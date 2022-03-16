Henthorns Stepping Down From Hellgate Hoops

On Monday the Hellgate girls basketball coaching staff, led by co-head coaches Rob and Brady Henthorn, announced that after seven years at the helm, this past campaign was their last season leading the Knights.
In a release from Hellgate Athletic Director Nick Laatsch, the decision was actually made prior to this past season but the staff and administration agreed that it would be best to wait and make the announcement after the season had ended.
Rob Henthorn took over a struggling program seven years ago and turned the Knights into a perennial contender with help from his son and former Hellgate basketball standout Brady Henthorn, who spent several years as an assistant coach before earning the title of co-head coach in recent seasons.
In 2019 the team made the state tournament for the first time in 16 years. The past two seasons in a row Hellgate finished the year as runner up at the state tournament, losing the title game to Helena Capital in 2021 and falling short against Billings Skyview earlier this month. The Knights compiled an incredible overall record of 38-4 over the past two seasons.