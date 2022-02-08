It's been 13 years since the Missoula Big Sky girls basketball team won back to back state titles. Since those Joslyn Tinkle led title teams, the Eagles have seen more than there share of struggles and turnover.
Entering this season, Big Sky totaled just seven wins over the last five seasons and this year's senior class had had four different head coaches.
But this season, in steps Tyler Hobbs as head coach, a former Grizzly football standout who was quite the basketball player himself back in high school. And so far so good as Hobbs seems to have the program pointed in the right direction. The Eagles have already won five games this year as the program hopes to lay the foundation for success moving forward.
"Everyone says be the change," said Eagles senior Avari Batt. "That has been our memo for four years; be the change. I think this year with Coach Hobbs coming in, we are the change and I think that's great. It makes every year look a lot better and feel a lot better because I know I was the change."
"I don't think we were expected to win a lot of games so to come out and shock everyone has been really exciting," said Eagles standout freshman Kadynce Couture, who is leading the team in scoring.
"I'm not a big locker room sign guy but I have two signs that go with us everywhere," explained head coach Tyler Hobbs. "It's 'Believe' and 'It Can't be Done' with the 't' crossed off. Developing that culture... and if we are going to have success we need to believe in ourselves and believe in each other and that it can be done. I think the girls are seeing that come to fruition when they do those things."