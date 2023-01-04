MISSOULA -- The Loyola Rams and Breakers are both off to solid starts on the young season, and as conference play looms, both teams will try to pick up where they left off in 2022.
Let's start with the boys, who enter the new year with a 6-0 record. Long-time head coach Scott Anderson enters his 26th year with the Rams. It is the second season of his second stint at Loyola, and he credits a move he made around this time last year for the team's success to start 2022-23.
"A year ago, we had some older kids, we decided about after Christmas to go ahead and go with the youngsters, and teach them the system," Anderson said.
"They bought in and they love the transition and it's just been a ball to watch their growth."
Anderson says he's lucky to coach the second generation of some former players. Sophomores Jack Clevenger and Ethan Stack's fathers once played for him.
Their contributions along with fellow sophomore Rey Johnston and senior Raef Konzen have the Rams positioned nicely heading into conference play.
"He lets us shoot any shot like as long as it's a good one and if we're open, shoot it," Johnston said. "I love that and just how he always just believes in us."
"I think the biggest part is that our effort out there, everyone's doing it for the guy next to them," Konzen said. "We all love each other on and off the court, like just a big family."
"I think our defense is pretty dominant," Stack added. "I feel like we switch it up enough where we keep teams guessing and stuff like that. It's difficult for teams to guard, they don't really see a lot of teams with our length and our size."
As for the girls, they're working on getting in rhythm under new head coach Aaron Ward, who also coaches the freshman boys. Last year saw the Breakers season end at Western B Divisionals, and Ward hopes to bring this squad a step forward.
Junior Gio Horner leads the way for the team, along with senior Charlotte Cummings as the Breakers try to work their way back to the state tournament.
"it's been great so far, it's a fun group of girls to work with," Ward said. "The biggest challenge so far is kind of figuring out what kind of pieces we have and how they fit together."
"I love playing for Aaron," Horner said. "He's super calm, super chill, and I really like him. He's tough when he needs to be tough and he has a lot of good things to say and a lot of good things to teach us which is really helpful."
Ward says the leadership he has received from those two has been important, and expects other key players to step up as well as the season goes on.
"She's (Gio Horner) been playing excellent, Char's (Charlotte Cummings) been playing excellent so having those two to kind of lean on, kind of build around has been great."
Both teams will resume their seasons Thurs. Jan. 5 on the road against Anaconda.