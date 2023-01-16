MISSOULA -- The MHSA wrapped up their annual meeting on Monday, and narrowly voted to adopt a proposal which creates a hard number for schools when it comes to which classification they will participate in.
Schools will have the ability to appeal to the executive board but otherwise will be placed in the corresponding class based on the exact number of students. Those are as follows: 1-100 students for Class C, 101-300 for Class B, 301-800 for Class A, and 801 or more students for Class AA.
Those numbers are different for football. Schools will be required to play 11-man football if they have 130 or more students, 8-man football if they have 65-130 students, and can play 6-man football if they have 65 or less.
It will apply for all sports and go into effect on July 1st of this year.
"Yeah, previously in some re-classification proposals that we had, we had what you're referring to as the "10 percent rule"," MHSA executive director Brian Michelotti said.
"And it provided some flexibility for schools that went up or down so that you didn't just hit 101 and have to go to Class B. But now, it's a hard number. And it'll apply for re-classification with schools, individual schools and it'll also apply in co-ops as well."
There were three other proposals - one of which was rescinded before a vote could take place - and two others which were rejected.
Proposal #1 would have required Montana's 10 private schools to count each individual student as one and a half times that of public schools.
Proposals #3 and #4 both sought to create committees to study boys and girls lacrosse, as well as e-sports to become possible MHSA sanctioned activities, but both proposals fell short of the votes required to pass them.