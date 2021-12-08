Things will look a little different for the Sentinel Spartans boys and girls basketball teams this year.
For the boys, they graduated nine seniors and the majority of their production from a year ago. But with a handful of state championship winning football players on the roster, and others ready for an expanded role, they feel they can be an under the radar team in this season.
"You know it's both scary and fun," said head coach Jason Maki. "You know these guys, six of them are state champion football players so they are a competitive group that really doesn't like to lose a whole lot."
"It's definitely hard, there isn't a lot of varsity experience," said senior Peyton Stevens. "We are pretty young but I feel it gives us a good opportunity to get better every day throughout the year and people are going to count us out because we are really young."
"It's really nice because last year I was just a bench role player and this year it will be different," added senior Kaden Sheridan. "Just really excited to get everyone together and just feel it out."
As for the girls team this season, Sarah Pfeifer will be at the helm as head coach, making it the first time since 2000 that Karen Deden will not be leading the program. Sentinel is full of multi-sport athletes and they feel it will be a smooth transition to a new coach, saying and they are ready to improve upon an 8-6 regular season from a year ago.
"We are so lucky that Sarah is close to Karen and she was here last year," said senior Brooke Stayner. "We have that bond so it's been a super easy transition. I think Deden did such a good job putting the foundation to such an amazing program that we want to honor her legacy and keep going in that way."
"It's going to be different definitely but I like Sarah a lot and I think we are going to have a chance this season," said senior Hannah Hart.
"We are fast and athletic so rebounding and defense is a strength, things that athletic people do well," said head coach Sarah Pfeifer.