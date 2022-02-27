GREAT FALLS - It was another Saturday night sweep for the Roy-Winifred Outlaws as the boys and girls basketball teams swept both title games at the Northern C Divisional tournament.
Just like a week prior at the District 8C tournament the Outlaws boys team took on Belt in the title game. After scoring just one point in the opening quarter the Outlaws went on a run in the second including a layup just before the buzzer from Anthony Demars and Roy-Winifred led by 7 at halftime.
Outlaws stretched it to double digits in the fourth quarter, but Belt's Bridger Vogl drilled back-to-back threes to bring it back to a four point game with just 3 minutes to go. Roy-Winnifred kept Belt just at arms length as senior Shad Boyce chipped in a game-high 14 points and the Outlaws topped Belt 37-31 to win the Northern C Divisional title.
"I'm just really proud of our kids." said Outlaws head coach Dillon Udelhoven. "I thought we had to fight through more adversity this week. Kids got in foul trouble, others had to step up and I'm just really proud of the way they played and persevered."
As for the girls championship game, it was the Box Elder Lady Bears challenging the undefeated Roy-Winifred Lady Outlaws and the #1 team in Class C showed why they are the team to beat this season.
Sisters Madeline and Isabelle Heggem were dominant in the first half scoring 21 of the Lady Outlaws 24 first half points as Roy-Winifred took a 12 point lead at the break.
Box Elder struggled for much of the night trying to get any offense going against the Lady Outlaws 2-3 zone, but did cut it back to single digits early in the fourth. It would not get any closer than 6 and the Lady Outlaws capture the Northern C Divisional championship 41-28 over Box Elder.
"It's pretty exciting." said Lady Outlaws senior Madeline Heggem. "We're just happy to be here and get a chance to play together. This is my senior year, my last chance getting to play with Isabelle and all of my teammates. It's just exciting."
Both Roy-Winifred teams and the Box Elder girls will be back on the floor at the Class C State Tournament on Thursday March 9th, while the Belt boys will have a challenge game against Winnett-Grass Range on Monday night at 5:30 p.m. to see who grabs the final spot at state on the boys side.