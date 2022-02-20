GREAT FALLS - On Saturday night at Great Falls High, the Roy-Winnifred boys and girls basketball teams each defeated the Belt Huskies en route to winning the District 8C Championship.
In the boys game, Belt jumped out to an early lead and controlled the pace of play throughout the first half. The Huskies only led by 2 at the break, and the Roy-Winnifred Outlaws came roaring back in the second half.
Behind the play of Shad Boyce and Brody Geer, the Outlaws took the lead with just over 2 minutes left in the fourth. Again Belt took back the lead, but with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Geer delivered the go-ahead bucket and Roy-Winnifred beat Belt 37-35 to win the District 8C title.
"It feels awesome." said Outlaws senior guard Body Geer. "Losing to them twice bad during the season and to come out and beat them in the district championship, nothing is better than that."
As for the girls game between the #1 team in Class C the Roy-Winnifred Lady Outlaws and the #6 Belt Lady Huskies. The Lady Outlaws jumped out to an early 7 point lead in the first quarter and they never relinquished it. Belt cut the deficit to as few was two a hand full of times, but Roy-Winnifred pulled away in the fourth to remain unbeaten and win the District Championship 43-36 over Belt.
"We just believe in the process and that's what we've done all year." said Lady Outlaws coach Mauri Elness. "We always have a battle with Belt. They are a great team, they have a great program, so when we win those titles against them, it's huge for our program."
Both Roy-Winnifred and Belt teams will be joined by the Winnett-Grass Range boys and Geraldine-Highwood girls as the 8C representatives at the Northern C Divisional tournament. That tournament gets underway on Wednesday afternoon at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls.