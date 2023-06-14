One of the top prep basketball players in Montana over the past couple of seasons announced on Wednesday that he will be playing for head coach Matt Logie and the Montana State Bobcats when he begins his college career this fall.
Lewistown standout Royce Robinson originally committed and signed to play at Carroll College but recently withdrew that commitment after Kurt Paulson stepped down as head coach for the Saints.
This past season as a senior for Fergus High, Robinson helped lead the Golden Eagles to a 24-0 record and their first state championship since 1979. Robinson scored 21 points in their state title victory over Dillon and was named a first team all-state selection at the conclusion of the season.
"Coach Paulson at Carroll gave everybody a shock and I was pretty stressed out there for a week and a half. But it opened up a new opportunity for me and it was kind of a blessing in disguise." Robinson told SWX on Wednesday. "I am looking forward to going down to Bozeman and working hard. I had a great relationship with coach Paulson and I was going to have a great time at Carroll but now that that's gone I figured I might as well give it a shot at a higher level."