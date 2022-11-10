BUTTE, Mont. -- It's a special day in Montana, as hundreds of athletes from all around the state have gathered in Butte for the kickoff of this year's Special Olympics basketball tournament.
Three days, 89 teams, 150 games, 600 participants, and one big Thursday night bash to get it all started are the important numbers to know as Special Olympics Montana brings its state basketball tournament to the Mining City.
Over the course of Friday and Saturday, these athletes will compete in 5-on-5 and 3-on-3 contests, as well as various skills competitions.
And the enthusiasm from this year's participants is through the roof.
"I'm not playing because I have a hurt foot... I fractured it," said Frank Zepeda of the Bitterroot Valley Stars team. "But that's not going to stop me. I'm going to lead my team like a captain, a true captain."
"And I just want to say, if you put something to your mind, you can go the distance," Zepeda continued. "Go, Special Olympics!"
If Zepeda's attitude isn't enough to convince you, then maybe some words of inspiration from legendary Montana Tech football coach Bob Green will do the tricl.
"From the time they tip that thing off 'til the time they blow the whistle, you go hard," Green said, offering advice to this year's participants. "That's how [my football teams] won those games, and that's how you're going to win."
To encourage positivity among competitors, Green also counted down from three and asked the audience to high-five each other--and they happily obliged.
Teams will bring that same sense of positivity and competitive spirit to their matches all across town on Friday and Saturday morning, before awards are handed out in the afternoon.
And with the torch officially lit, there's only one thing left to say: let the games begin!