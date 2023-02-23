BUTTE, Mont. -- The Twin Bridges girls under second-year head coach Hannah Konen seem to play to a script.
This year, the Lady Falcons were one of the top teams in District 12C... just like last year.
They ended up taking silver to Manhattan Christian's gold at the district tournament... just like last year.
They can make it 3-for-3 if they get their revenge on the Eagles in the Western C divisional tournament title game to reach the state tournament... that one's still a work in progress, but a 58-23 victory over Charlo on Thursday in day one of Western C is a good place to start.
"This stage seems really large at times when you're 16, 17 years old.. you can get caught up in the moment," Konen said. "I just try remind the girls that they've put in a lot of work. Realistically, it's not what's going to happen over the next couple days that's going to change. It's all the work that we've done leading to this point."
The moment certainly wasn't too big for junior Emma Konen, who connected on four of her five attempts from deep to help the Lady Eagles advance.
And there's something extra special about having a career day when your big sister is your coach.
That rare bond may give Twin Bridges its best chance to return to the state title for the first time since 2012, back when the Lady Falcons' current coach was the one wearing a jersey.
"I grew up watching my sister play in the state championship as a Falcon, so it's really cool to be able to follow in her footsteps, do the same things and do it with her," Emma Konen said. "It's really fun and cool that we get to share this together."
Twin Bridges' big win came on a day of 12C dominance, as all eight of the district's Western C participants advanced to the semifinals.
That includes the Manhattan Christian boys nearly putting up triple digits in a 91-53 victory over Darby, as well as the Lady Falcons' next opponent, the Ennis girls, taking down Seeley-Swan 63-50.
And, of course, the Manhattan Christian girls are moving on with a 62-43 win over Drummond, keeping the possibility of a Falcons-Eagles rematch in the Western C title game alive.
Main bracket play continues on Friday at 3:30 p.m.