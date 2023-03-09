ALL OVER, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 HSBB Plays from the Divisional Round!
Number 5.
We begin with round one of the Eastern AA girls where Danni Senger hits a HEROIC half court shot at the buzzer! POW! The girls of Great Falls High would advance to the next round!
Number 4.
To the semifinal round of the girls Eastern AA where Gallatin's Jada Davis activates her SUPER SKILLS! KAPOW! A fall away layup for the Raptors!
Number 3.
It’s the WILD EAST as West’s Cooper Tyson turns VILLAIN in the semifinals. With a sinister spin. ZAP! He leaps for the basket at the buzzer! WHAM! Tyson and the Golden Bears would go on to win the Eastern AA crown!
Number 2.
To Western AA where Hellgate’s Connor Dick gets DANGEROUS! Off the steal, he charges down the court and goes SUPER HUMAN! KABOOM SHAKALAKA! And the Hellgate Knights would go on to win the Western AA crown!
And finally, Number 1.
HOLY "HOLD YOUR BREATH MOMENT" T-MAN! It’s the Western AA girls Championship where we find our “Hero of the Week”! Down by 2 and only seconds left, Flatheads Avery Chouinard throws on the cape and SHOOTS HER SHOT! A BINK! BONK! BOOM! Goes the dynamite and the Bravettes are your Western AA Champions!