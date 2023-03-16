ALL OVER, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 Plays from the 2022-23 State Basketball Tournaments!
Number 5.
We begin with round 1 of Double A where West’s Ben Erbacher goes around the world! POW! That’s not super speed that’s just super awesome, as the Golden Bears would go on to finish 2nd in Class AA!
Number 4.
To the Class B semifinals for Big Timbers BIG FINALE! Kameryn Ketcham for 3? WHAM! The game winner that sent the Herders to the Championship!
Number 3.
The Class AA semifinals where Hellgate's Connor Dick activates his SUPER REVERSE! KAPOW! Thats a lethal layup and the Knights would go on to be crowned your Boys Class AA State Champions!
Number 2.
Back to B where the UPSET SIGNAL was spotted and Wolf Points Cade Stafne Answered the call! KABOOM! A buzzer beater first round upset for Wolves!
And finally, Number 1.
To the Class A Championship for our Hero of the Week! The Blue Ponies were trailing but Avery Carlson refused to lose! ZAP!! She’d throw on the cape and make 4 in a row when it mattered most! BOOM! The HAVRE BLUE PONIES are a Class A DYNASTY!