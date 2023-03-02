ALL OVER, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 Plays of the Week!
Number 5.
To the jungle in Helena where a Bengal gets loose! POW! Colter Petre with an OUTSTANDING 19 point performance over Butte!
Number 4.
Roy-Winifred’s Laynee Elness gets DANGEROUS! BOOM! A true OUTLAW as she bumps her opponent and snatches the ball for 2!
Number 3.
It’s a FAN SUBMISSION! Trailing by 2 before half, Belt's Ethan Triplett flies through the air! KAPOW! A PHENOMENAL PUT-BACK to save the play as the Huskies go on to win the Northern C crown!
Number 2.
The “Upset Signal” was spotted in Billings where Aiyanna Big Man from downtown! CRASH! She helps lift Hardin to an epic victory!
And finally, Number 1.
HOLY WILD FINISH T-MAN! To Great Falls where we find our “Hero of the Week”! Tied in overtime with only seconds left, CMR’s Tyler Moore throws on the cape and goes SUPER HUMAN! KABOOM SHAKALAKA! An EXCLAMATION POINT DUNK to give the Rustlers the crosstown victory of the Bison!