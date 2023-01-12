ALL OVER, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 Plays of the Week!
Number 5.
We begin with Skyviews Rhyse Owens who turned VILLAIN against the Rustlers! He gets the take away and takes off to the hoop! WHAM! Helping the Falcons swoop in for a victory on the road.
Number 4.
It’s Gallatin's Jada Davis with a SINISTER steal! KAPOW! She takes it coast to coast and puts it up for an easy bucket for the Raptors!
Number 3.
To Lockwood where the Lion Zicciah Callison throws on the cape and gets airborne! CRASH! An unbelievable one handed SLAMMA JAMMA!
Number 2.
HOLY SCREECHING HALT T-MAN! Belgrade’s Olivia Wegner gets the steel and activates her super brakes! ZAP! She lets the defender fly by and puts it up for 2!
And finally, Number 1.
To Billings Central for our “Hero of the Week” Kyler Northrop! He gets the ball and turns SUPER HUMAN! KABOOM SHAKALAKA! A 2 handed RAM SLAM and victory for Central!
And those are my Top 5 Plays of the Week! My work here is done. Until next time!
Dribble, dribble, Kooobbeeeeee!