ALL OVER, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 Plays of the Week!
Number 5.
We begin with Great Falls High where Ashlyn Jones knocks down a 3 to end the half! WHACK! That’s some SUPER shooting for the Lady Bison!
Number 4.
Gallatin's Emma Hardman charges through the Bison and lays it up! POW! She helps lift the Raptors to a big win on the road!
Number 3.
To Missoula where Big Sky’s Avery DeCoite turns VILLAIN! She gets a SINISTER steal and charges to the hoop! BOOM! That's a DANGEROUS one-two combination for the Eagles.
Number 2.
Cooper Tyson returns as he goes Super Human! WHAM!! A Two-Handed SLAM-DUNK for the Golden Bears!
And finally, Number 1.
Our Hero of the Week Tevin Wetzel! With time ticking down he throws on the cape and takes the shot for the Bengals! KAPOW! He drains the GAME WINNER for Helena High’s first Crosstown win since 2019!
And those are my Top 5 Plays of the Week!