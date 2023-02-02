ALL OVER, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 Plays of the Week!
Number 5.
We begin with Hardin. Antonio Espinoza had a rare miss for 3 but Elias Stops At Pretty Places FLYS in to save the play! POW! A phenomenal putback for the Bulldogs!
Number 4.
Crosstown in Helena where time was ticking away, but never fear, Capital’s Kathryn Emmert is here! WHACK! She knocks down the would-be game winner for the Lady Bruins!
Number 3.
Another FAN submission! Boys crosstown at CMR where Gus Nunez launches a Rustler Rocket from HALF COURT! KABOOM! Nothin but net to end the 3rd and the crowd goes wild!
Number 2.
Girls crosstown at Great Falls high where Danni Sanger turns VILLAIN! She gets the steal and drives to the hoop! CRASH! An incredible layup PLUS the foul for the Bison.
And finally, Number 1.
To Billings for our Hero of the Week! With only seconds left, Seniors Maclain Burkley throws on the cape and takes the shot! KAPOW! He sinks the 3 at the buzzer for a UNBELIEVABLE finish at crosstown for the Broncs!