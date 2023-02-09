ALL OVER, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 HSBB Plays of the Week!
Number 5.
We begin with Senior where the Lady Broncs were going for the win. The 3 falls short but Abby Thompson gets the rebound! CRASH! That's a SUPER 2nd effort for the game winner!
Number 4.
To Frenchtown where the 2022 Hero of the Year turns VILLAIN! It’s Butte Central’s Dougie Peoples with a sinister steal and he takes off to the hoop! ZAP! All part of his master plan for the Maroons
Number 3.
The big dunk signal was spotted in Lockwood as Tyce Casterline charges through defenders and takes flight! KABOOM SHAKALAKA! A ROARING one handed slam for the Lions!
Number 2.
To North Toole County for this week's FAN submission! Trailing by one in the final seconds, the Refiners put the game in the hands of senior Tara Robins! KAPOW! She BURSTS through for the cross lane shot and the win for Sunburst!
And finally, Number 1.
HOLY HOLD YOUR BREATH MOMENT T-MAN! At Big Sky we find our Hero of the Week, Owen McGuinn! With time ticking away he takes his shot to win the game! BOOM! POW! WHAM! The longest game winner ever for the Eagles!