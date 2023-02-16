ALL OVER, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 HSBB Plays of the Week!
Number 5.
We begin with Butte Central where Eric Loos gets SWATTED! WHACK! But gets the ball back and with a SUPER SECOND EFFORT puts it in! ZAP! That’s a tough 2 points for the maroons!
Number 4.
HOLY CAREER HIGH T-MAN! Helena’s Tevin Wetzel had an EXPLOSION of points! 37 to be exact! BOOM goes the dynamite and the minds of the Bengals student section!
Number 3.
To Missoula where the Knights and Spartans clashed on the court! A 3 falls short but it’s Connor Dick from OUTTA NOWHERE! KAPOW! He spins and floats through the air to help lift Hellgate to a win!
Number 2.
Switching to the girls' battle between Hellgate and Sentinel. In the final minutes, it’s Sentinel's Olivia Huntsinger off the long pass with the clutch 3! KABOOM! She ties it up at 45 for the Spartans!
And finally, Number 1.
After Huntsinger's heroics to tie, it’s Hellgate's Chloe Larson who gets fouled with ONE SECOND LEFT. With ice in her veins, our “Hero of the Week” goes to the line for the win! POW! WHAM! THANK YOU MA’AM! A huge late season win for the Knights!