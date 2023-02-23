ALL OVER, Mont. - This week was a BUZZER BEATER BONANZA!
At Number 5.
The 10C District semifinals where Cascade’s Caiden Sekuterski sinks a 3 to end the 3rd! POW! It was the spark the Badgers needed to come back and win the game!
Number 4.
Skyview's Breanna Williams turns VILLAIN! Facing a wall of West defenders, she hits a SINISTER spin move! ZAP! And nails the fadeaway for the Falcons!
Number 3.
It’s another FAN SUBMISSION! Trailing by 1 in overtime, it’s CMR’s Macie Wheeler with the no-look pass to Kacey Christensen! BOOM! Who shoots the go ahead 3! KAPOW! The would-be game winner for the Lady Rustlers!
Number 2.
Our 2nd FAN SUBMISSION of the week! Deadlocked in DOUBLE OVERTIME Gallatin's Eli Hunter was dead on from DOWNTOWN! WHAM! Nothing but net as the Raptors get it done on the road!
And finally, Number 1.
To Missoula for crosstown and our Hero of the Week! Tied at 43 and time ticking away, Big Sky's Audrey Hale throws on the cape and takes her shot! KABOOM SHAKALAKA! She drains the 3 and the crowd goes WILD!