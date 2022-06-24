HELENA, Mont. - Helena's, Hailey Burger, is set to take the national stage for rodeo coming up on July 17th.
“I’ve been rodeoing since I was 7," said Burger. "It’s my main hobby and I spend every day out here, including feeding and exercising. About 4 hours a day riding horses.”
She claims it’s a hobby, but the Capital High sophomore qualified for Nationals twice in junior high, and has now qualified at the high school level with 3 different events. Break away, team roping, and goat tying.
“My favorite event is probably goat tying, and I think I’m the best at that one. The most consistent in it. We rope usually every night, tie goats a little bit, lots of exercising and riding them out down the road and stuff.”
Goat tying may be her favorite, but as for her competitive spirit and passion for rodeo as a whole, what started as just a seed when she was little, has grown and blossomed into something with a bright future.
"I got into it because my dad had some rope horses, and I always wanted to come ride with him. I want to go to college for rodeo, and so, hopefully I'll go on a scholarship for that. Then after that, look into the pros and have that be part of my life."
Best of luck to Hailey and the rest of the Montana National High School Rodeo team when they compete next month.