GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Last week, Great Falls High Junior, Reed Harris, one of the top recruits in the state, announced he had committed to play for Boston College, via Twitter.
Our Richard Tieman sat down with Harris to discuss his decision, his football career so far, and his plan to switch positions.
Below is a transcript of our conversation with Reed Harris.
Richard Tieman: I’m here in Great Falls, with what some would say is the number one athlete in all of the state of Montana, he is the number one recruit for football, I am joined one-on-one with Reed Harris.
How are you doing?
Reed Harris: I’m doing really good today, it’s been kind of nice to settle down a little bit after the commitment, and kind of figure things out and see where I’m going.
RT: Well first and foremost, congratulations. Kind of walk me through this, obviously a big decision, what was the process like to come to the decision to go to Boston College?
RH: So, I took an unofficial visit there about three weekends ago, and I got to meet all the coaches and see the players, I got to watch their practice and their spring game. And that gave me a good idea of what it would be like to go there. So I got on the phone with my mom, and we talked it out, and then I called them back and told them I was ready to commit for it.
RT: Moms tend to kind of know best in situations like that right?
RT: You had a great season last year, 6 - 5 overall, a run into the playoffs, and you had over 1500 yards and 12 touchdowns passing, but you like the wide receiver position now. What sold you on that position?
RH: A lot of coaches started to recruit me as an athlete or wide receiver, and since then I’ve been working on other positions and trying to figure out where I fit in on the offensive and defensive side of the ball best. I think that wide receiver is really starting to appeal to me a lot.
RT: People talk a lot about your height and weight, you’re 6’ 5” 200 pounds, you can make up a lot of different positions on the field. What do you believe is your true potential as a football player?
RH: Even though I’m still kind of growing into my body and seeing how everything‘s going to work out, I feel like being a taller wide receiver, either outside or inside, I feel like I could benefit a lot out of that.
RT: Is there a position that you were told that they wanted you to switch to, at a particular college, that you just don’t see yourself playing at all?
RH: Some colleges have been recruiting me as a tight end or an outside linebacker, and I’ve never really seen myself playing that position, just because I’ve been playing quarterback for so long, and also, I just don’t really think I’ll be able to fit in that well and make the change that fast.
RT: Well, I know that your heart is in the Pacific Northwest, and there’s a lot of people that were hoping that you were going to stick around here. But what do you have to say to the people of Montana, that have supported you your whole life, and now up to this point in your career with one last year with the Bison?
RH: It’s honestly a good feeling knowing that I can go out to Boston and represent Montana. And kind of show them that being from a small place like, Great Falls, Montana, you can kind of change things up in the world.
RT: Well, there you have it folks, Reed Harris, one of the number one recruits out of Montana, and one of the top athletes right now, is going to make the change from quarterback to wide receiver, for one more run with the Bison, before he goes to Boston College.
Congratulations again and I wish you the best of luck.
RH: Thank you