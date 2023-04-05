GREAT FALLS, Mont. - When CMR senior AJ LaFurge graduates this spring, he won’t just be closing the chapter on his high school sports career, he’ll be leaving behind a legacy. One consisting of 3 sports, spanning 4 years, and acknowledged by all as something truly special.
“I think a kid like AJ doesn't come around very often, where they're great at everything.” - Aaron Jensen (CMR Wrestling Head Coach)
“He just has that raw athletic talent that allows him to be so successful.” - Dennis Morris (CMR Football Head Coach)
“He's fast. He's tough. He's a good leader.” - Brian Greenwell (CMR Track & Field Head Coach)
“I'm a very competitive person. And I. I like to win. So it's fun to win. So if I'm doing something, I'm going to do it to win.” - A.J. LaFurge
In football, he was a force to be reckoned with on both sides.
A 1st Team All - State running back and a 2x 2nd Team all state safety, lighting up scoreboards and highlight reels all season.
“He has done everything that we've ever asked him to do and more,” Morris said.
“He's the type of kid that will try anything, will do anything, takes instant correction and motivates the people around him.”
In wrestling, he made a name for himself on the mat.
placing at State all 4 years and saving the best for last this year, when he was crowned the 2nd best in the state.
“When he's in that specific season, he's all in and is an example of, If you want to be a great, well-rounded kid, that's a guy to look at,” added Jensen.
And on the track, he’s one of the best at overcoming obstacles, literally.
placing 3rd last year and holding one of the top 5 fastest times at CMR for the 110 Meter Hurdles. A.J. LaFurge isn't just good. He's..
“One of the best athletes to come through this school,” stated Greenwell.
Hard to argue with that resume. So I sat down with A.J. and asked him the one question I've been dying to know.
Richard Tieman: “What is in your breakfast cereal?
A.J. LaFurge: “You know, it's.. Every season’s a spice up. You’re doing something different. That's why I like it so much, you’re not doing the same thing over and over again. Some people say you play for fun. I play to win.”
RT: “When underclassmen or just anybody, says that you've inspired them. Like, how do you take that kind of compliment?”
AJ: “It's a huge compliment. It always makes my heart nice and warm. You know, it's always nice to hear that someone below is looking up to you. You want to be a leader, You know, you want to lead by example and make sure those young guys know what they're doing when they become the leaders for their team.”
RT: Do you have any regrets? Anything you didn't do right. This is a guy that does three sports in a year.”
AJ: “I definitely think I could have tried harder. And from my sports, I do. I do.”
“I just love the kid. You know, I'm going to miss him when he's gone, you know? But he's left an impact on our program. You know, that won't be forgotten.” - Dennis Morris
“I'm really proud that I got to spend the time coaching him, and I know he's going to go on and continue to do great things.” - Aaron Jensen
“By the time he gets to this point in his career, I mean, we seriously sit back and watch. It's exciting just to watch him. It's just.. he's that good.” - Brian Greenwell
RT: “I think the sky's the limit for you. I can't wait to see what you do at Carroll.”
AJ: “Yeah.”
RT: “Well, one more time, that is the legendary A.J. LaFurge. CMR Rustler. You're going to be up on the Wall of Fame, and you've got so many things attached to your name as you leave behind this incredible legacy, man. Best of luck in the future and thank you so much.
AJ: Thank you.