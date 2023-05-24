GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Did you know that one of every 13 high school athletes goes on to play at the next level? That's roughly 7%.
See, for that 7%, sports are a way of life. And for the three sport athletes, they'll have some big decisions to make come senior year.
But not for Ashlyn Jones.
She's a three sport athlete enjoying her last ride as a Bison and possibly as an athlete entirely. Something she knows will be a big change but feels it's the right time to wrap up a career she can be proud of.
“I think and I hope that they're going to remember me by being a hard worker and just someone that everyone can rely on.” - Ashlyn Jones
“First off, she’s fast, but she's a step faster than just about everybody on that first step.” - Don Meierhoff
“I guess, you know, if we had five Ashlyn Jones, we would have been even better.” - Jerry Schmitz
“She's a hard worker. She shows up every day on time, early, and stays late. Ashlyn Jones is the player that every coach wants to coach.” - Taylor Devall
In volleyball she was a Libero. The defensive specialist with amazing ball control from early on in her career. A skill that would earn her honorable mention on the court.
“I always call her a freak athlete because it just comes so naturally to her,” stated girls volleyball head coach Taylor Devall. “She doesn't have to like.. she works hard in the off season but she really doesn't even have to. Everything is just so natural to her, on the court when it comes to diving for balls or serving, serve or receive, it just looks so easy for her.”
In basketball, she was a “queen of the court” for Great Falls. As a guard, she’d make the most 3 pointers and have the highest free throw percentage in Class AA, earning her 1st Team All-State honors to top it off.
“I don't know that she thinks it's the best sport that she does. I know, I'm pretty sure she does, though,” smiled girls basketball head coach Jerry Schmitz. “I would love to have her back for four more years. She’s just that important to us and a great kid. And you know, the great kid part is really the most important part.”
And in softball, she was outstanding in the outfield and not bad with the bat either. Her drive and natural talent earned her two time 2nd Team All-State honors.
“She gives everything she has, you know,” said softball head coach Don Meierhoff. “She's given her all. She just gives everything she has. She goes full speed, which is a great thing.”
But Ashlyn Jones wasn’t just great at sports, she also excelled in the classroom as a top student. Keeping your grades up, keeps you on the court and the field all season, and she did it year round.
But how? Are there even enough hours in a day?
I had to find out what her secret was.
Richard Tieman: “Do you sleep at night? Like, how does that work?”
Ashlyn Jones: “It's very hard. But after playing the three sports for years, I've gotten good at being able to balance everything out, and I'm good at not procrastinating anymore. Any free time you have, you just gotta get it done right away, because then in the long run, when you do get some extra free time, you're going to love it.”
RT: “If this should be like, how do you feel about this being the end of your athletic career?”
AJ: “I think I can say that I am proud of myself and everything that I've been able to accomplish, but I also it's very sad, because I've been playing sports since I was in kindergarten, so it's going to be a very big change. I say enjoy it while you can and if in the long run you don't do anything after high school, just remember all of the things that you did that were great while you were in high school.”
RT: “Thank you so much.”