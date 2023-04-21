GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The term “Blue Collar” is one used to describe the working class. Folks that do manual labor or the “dirty jobs”. It's also a term coaches have used to describe Wyatt DeVoss.
A three sport senior who's put in the labor the last four years at Great Falls High. To him, “Blue Collar isn't a dirty word. It's actually a badge of honor and pride. East side pride, that is. And one he's worn proudly throughout his career as a Bison.
“I would like to be remembered as a kid who always worked hard and always, you know, you can lean on me and I'll help you out any time.” - Wyatt DeVoss
“You know, Wyatt is one of the hardest working kids I've had.” - Coda Tchida
“He works on the details, execution, fundamentals and is just a great kid to have around.” - Bob Howard
“Incredible worker. The kid is the epitome of work ethic.” - David Kilian
On the gridiron, he was the man in the trenches. Bullying opposing quarterbacks.
He received 1st Team All State and All Conference honors as a defensive lineman, and earned a spot in the Shrine Game this summer. His senior year, he broke the career sack record for Great Falls High, cementing a legacy fitting of the legacy number 40 he wore.
“He doesn't say much, but he leads by example and he IS Bison,” said Great Falls football coach Coda Tchida. “He wears number 40 and is kind of an old school soul there where he's dedicated to having three sports in his life and dedicated to the season, WHEN it is the season.”
On the court, he was a leader on the team even if he wasn’t leading the team in things like scoring. His contribution was felt in the finer details of the game holding the highest percentage of free throws on the team.
“I think he realizes what his contributions are and what his role is,” said Boys Basketball coach, Bob Howard. “You give him some positive support and give him corrections when he needs to. But basically he's pretty self-driven. You know, he's focused and he wants to go out there and compete, and do the best he can.”
And on the field he’s a thrower. Qualifying for state in discus last season and looking to qualify again this year, along with the shot put. And although he competes individually, it’s his leadership presence around the track that goes well beyond how far he can throw.
“The kids just generally look up to Wyatt,” stated Track & Field coach David Kilian. “He's not the kid, he's not a “look at me " kid. He is, like I said, he's blue collar. He's going to go out, he's going to do the work. Just watch him out there. He's focused and ready to go. He's always asking, okay, how was that? How can I do more?”
A three-sport athlete respected by all who have had the privilege of working with him, but a high school athlete who doesn't want the spotlight and doesn't mind the “blue collar” label? Is that really possible? I had to hear it from the man himself.
Richard Tieman: “How do you feel about that description?”
Wyatt DeVoss: “I think that's pretty accurate. I like to work in silence. I'm not really a talker, and I honestly like the dirty work. It's needed.”
RT: “You broke the sack record in football for Great Falls High as a Bison this year. How was that moment for you?
WD: “Probably one of the best moments of my life, so far. The energy was like, you can't explain it. There was just, you know, a very high, crazy feeling.”
RT: “Was there anything you could have done differently other than, you know, one sport over the other?”
WD: “I don't have any regrets. I'm very happy with how I performed in high school and how I've put in the work. Yeah, there's no regrets.”
“You know, I think one thing that kids will remember of him is he's the hardest worker in the room.” - Coda Tchida
“Great character. In the classroom, there's not a teacher that doesn't love what he does. He brings effort there.” - David Kilian
“Blue collar worker, great kid, you know. And he's always there and doing what he's asked.” - Bob Howard
“He's not going to put anybody down. He's going to pick people up, and they're just going to remember him as this kind, gentle, hardworking man who happens to be a beast when he gets on the court or on the field.” - David Kilian
RT: “All right. One more time. That was Wyatt DeVoss, a.k.a. "Deevo". Three sport athlete for the Great Falls High Bison, thank you so much for your time.
WD: Thank you.