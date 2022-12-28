GREAT FALLS, Mont. - While Montana is no stranger to rival teams sharing the same field for games and meets, they usually practice on their own turf at home.
Not the swim teams in Great Falls.
Both the Bison and Rustler boys and girls meet up at Great Falls High every week and practice together as one giant team, even though they’ll be each other's competition at meets.
And after the Bison and Rustler girls finished 1st and 2nd at state last season, you have to wonder how they make it work.
“You have to be totally honest,” stated head coach Ed McNamee, who’s coached both teams for 20 years. “And that comes down to; There are girls that will race against each other, guys that will, and I will tell them exactly how to beat the person next to them. And they know that. So, that goes into the culture and the expectation. The culture that we have here is that we do a lot of things like the “4 teams, one family”. It’s something that I started in my first year of coaching, way back in the early.. Right at the turn of the century. And it just kind of took on a life of its own.”
The culture seems to be working as the Bison girls ended a nearly 45 year drought with last year's state title, and the Rustler girls won 5 straight from ‘08 - ’12. But how do they feel about the culture and practicing with their rival?
“CMR is one of our biggest competitors and I think it’s a really healthy thing though because it’s like healthy competition,” said Bison senior Julia Tennapel. “We push each other every single day in practice. I mean, I’ve never heard of any other school having a rivalry and practicing together and getting along because no other sport is like that in Great Falls.”
“It gives crosstown a new feeling,” said CMR senior Onika Gray. “It’s not something that any other sport can really relate to. So, it’s a lot of fun and so there’s no hard feelings. You’re competitive but it is a lot of fun.”
Ok, I'll buy it. But what about the smack talk at the pool?
“Ummm, there’s not much of it.," added Julia. "I think most of that is said like beyond our own personal team. We’ll always be like, “oh they’re gonna do so good” and then we’ll get to the blocks and be like, we have to beat them. But we’re never saying that to each other's face because we’re like a family.”
The swim season continues for the girls and boys January 17th at Havre.