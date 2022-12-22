GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It feels like an early Christmas present when National Signing Day comes around this time of year, and here at CMR we have 6 football players and one girls soccer player that are signing their letters of intent to compete at the collegiate level.
Here are their thoughts on the big day.
“I don’t think it’s really set in yet,” said North Idaho College commit Tenley Wicks. “Soccer, I’ve just always loved that sport. It’s my main sport. I used to play basketball but it didn’t work out. I’m very excited and ready to move on already.”
“I don’t know, it hasn’t really set in yet but you know, it’ll be fun to sign with all my friends. Last time we’ll all kind of be together. It’s a good send off.” said Carroll College commit, Tanner Grove.
“They [Carroll] have great energy there, the coaching staff is awesome, and they win,” laughed Carroll College commit A.J. LaFurge. “Which is awesome. That’s the most important thing about football is having fun and winning.”
“Me and A.J. will room together so that’ll be awesome,” smiled Carroll College commit Gus Nunez. “But if Tanner doesn’t like his roommate he can come see us.”
RT: ”How much thought have you and AJ given to how you want to set up your room?”
GN: “We actually gave it a lot of thought. We want a big TV but we also want a little one so we can play video games together when we have days off.”
“I’m pretty excited. You know, Division 1 football is a big deal but I’m excited,” states Montana State University commit Cole Taylor. “It’s a huge sigh of relief since all that work, all those hours you put in.. the weight room, the classroom, watching film.. And all of it came together, and just a super big goal of mine and I’m just happy it paid off.”
Congratulations again to the Rustlers that signed their letters of intent today and the very best of luck at the next level.