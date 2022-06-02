BUTTE, Mont. -- It's not too often that you get the opportunity to coach or play football alongside your rivals. But on Saturday, the top athletes from the 8-man division will do just that for the annual All-Star game, known simply as 'The Clev.'
The Mining City will get one last taste of spring football with the 38th annual Bob Cleverly game, a classic battle of Red Team vs. Blue Team on Bob Green Field, with All-Star representation from Class C teams such as Flint Creek, Park City, Culbertson, Scobey, and defending champions Thompson Falls, just to name a few.
And when you have the best players in the state come together in the more open-field 8-man format, the scoreboard can get rather full rather quickly.
"Eight-man is a little more offensive-minded," said Brock Berryhill, head coach of Scobey and the All-Star game's Red Team. "You still have to play good defense to win, but it's a little more open space. And if you've got guys with speed, and you can get them in 1-on-1 situations, then you're going to score some points."
Of course, that's easier said than done. As talented as these players are, they don't get much playing time together--just five days of practice before the big game.
And it's the responsibility of the coaches to make it all work.
"We only get eight practices," said Mark Rathbun, head coach of Scobey and the All-Star game's Blue Team. "To have everything come together and have them all on the same page, running the same offense and defense, that's the cool part--when it all comes together."
And while time spent together on the field is crucial for a functioning team of All-Stars, the time off the field is just as valuable.
"Personally, you have to jell with [the others] off the field," said Aiden Perkins, a senior center and defensive tackle for Culbertson and the Red Team. "All those times we're not practicing, we have to get to know each other in the dorms."
"Just getting the concepts down, that's what practice is for," Perkins continued. "But the real stuff is off the field when you're meeting new people."
"The guys here, they're all great," said Trae Thilmony, a senior running back and linebacker for Thompson Falls and the Blue Team. "I hung out with them a little bit, and we all traded stickers and some weird stories."
"We're ready to go, and we're excited, waking up every morning feeling dangerous," Thilmony continued.
With Saturday's colorful clash quickly approaching, there's only one thing on every player's mind.
"Winning," Perkins said. "Winning with my teammates. One more last win because [Culbertson] didn't get to win our last game, so I'm hoping to come out with a win in this one."
The game is open to the public at Bob Green Field and kicks off Saturday, June 4, at 7 p.m.
The full rosters and coaches for the Red Team and Blue Team can be found here: