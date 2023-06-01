8-man All-Stars thrilled for chance to prove something at annual Clev game

BUTTE, Mont. -- Red and blue jerseys will provide some color to Bob Green Field on Saturday, June 3 for the annual 8-man football Cleverley All-Star game, known simply as the Clev.
And for the 60-some players and coaches invited to participate, it's more than just a game. It's a chance to do something special.
For one thing, it's a chance to put the pads back on and put your talents on display once again after a much-too-long offseason.
"Getting back and playing football is the best time of year," said Jason Ostler, head coach of Flint Creek and this year's Red Team. "Cleverley game is the official start of football season."
"Once basketball season is over, you get that itch for football," said Carson Oakland, Mission and Blue Team head coach. "When the Super Bowl's over with, it's kind of that downtime, and you get the itch to get back out here."
"Instead of waiting until August, you get to be out here now," Oakland continued. "It makes it a lot of fun."
It's also a chance to turn foes into friends and join the rainbow of helmets from every corner of the Treasure State that make up the Clev roster.
"Oh, it feels great, you know?" said William Buchanan, a Superior and Blue Team lineman. "Like, half of these guys, I hated them before. But now we're all cool with each other."
"I won't get cooked by them this weekend, so that's all good," Buchanan joked.
Or, for someone like Montana State commit Hunter Sharbono, a Blue Team and Fairview linebacker and tight end, the Clev is a chance to tune up for the big-time college opportunities that are just ahead.
"It's an honor to be able to play in this game, and then I've got the Shrine Game here in a couple weeks, and then it's on to college," Sharbono said. "It's just kind of week by week, stepping stairs up to the level I want to be playing at."
For some, it's a chance to right some wrongs and finish your high school career on a high note.
"We didn't really live up to our postseason expectations," said Flint Creek and Red Team quarterback Andrew Tallon. "I didn't really get to finish the way I would like to, so it's good to come out here and get another chance to play football again."
And, of course, it's a chance to talk some smack one last time.
"I think our defense is amazing, and our offense is even better," Buchanan said. "Red Team? They ain't got nothing."
"Blue Team better get off the train tracks because the train's coming," Tallon said.
Both teams can talk the talk... we'll see which one walks the walk when the game kicks off from Bob Green Field on Saturday, June 3 at 7 p.m.