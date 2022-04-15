After 25 years of service to the Montana High School Association, executive director Mark Beckman is retiring.
Our DJ Bauer sat down with Beckman and interviewed him about his retirement plans, the state of MHSA going forward, and the accomplishments Beckman will look back on most fondly.
Below is a transcript of our interview with Beckman.
DJ Bauer: I'm DJ Bauer here with a very special guest: Mark Beckman. Nice to see you Mark.
Mark Beckman: Thank you. I'm glad to be able to be here with you today.
DB: If you don't know who Mark Beckman is, he's the executive director for the Montana High School Association. And just last week, he announced his retirement after 25 years of service to MHSA, the last 18 spent as executive director. And Mark has done a number of things with Montana athletics in addition to that. He spent years as a coach and as an official. In fact, the MAC here [in Butte] is a little bit familiar place for you, being head coach for Butte Central boys' basketball back in the day. So, I just have a couple questions for you here today, about your retirement. What made you decide this was the time to retire?
MB: It was about the right numbers. I look at the numbers--25 years I've been in the office, 18 years as executive director. Tuesday was my last regularly scheduled board meeting--that was my 100th meeting. So all the numbers seemed to line up. But also, I want to go out and enjoy a little bit of life. And I know I'll miss it, but it just seemed to be the right time.
DB: After 25 years of service, an incredible run, no doubt about it, what's the thing that you're going to miss the most?
MB: I know it's going to be working with my staff, my fellow administrators, the coaches, the officials, and all those relationships. They're very important to me. I know that I'll be able to keep a lot of those, but not to be continually doing that will be a little difficult.
DB: In your 25 years that you were with MHSA, 25 in total, 18 as the executive director, what are some of the things that you're most proud of having accomplished with MHSA?
MB: Well, I think two [things]. Number one is that we kept the association on good financial standings. With these tough days and times, it could be pretty hard to finance and do the things we needed to do, but we were able to do that. And that was with a lot of help from our member schools. But what I'm really proud of [is that], the one way that we fund our high school activity programs is through membership dues. So schools pay dues to do that. We only raised dues one time in my 18 years. So I'm really proud of that.
DB: Working with hundreds of different schools across the state of Montana, across four different classes, how much of a challenge is that year in and year out?
MB: Well, you have the smaller schools. We have about 102 Class C schools. And then you have 14 Class AA, from the smallest to the largest. So with that said, there are a lot of challenges to that because of the makeups of the different schools and their different needs. So you have to be very aware of that as you go through and look at different policies, procedures, rules, and regulations.
DB: Who are the people that you have interacted with over your last 25 years with MHSA that have helped to make your job easier?
MB: The staff. From when I started there, for sure, they were very supportive and very cognizant of the needs of our member schools. And as some staff members retired and they hired new staff members, they've been really good to work with, and they continue that same philosophy. My philosophy has always been that we are a service association. We're not just that rules and regulations, "make sure that we write those, make sure that the schools follow those, and make sure we penalize." That's just something we have to do. Providing service is the most important. So all those people that I worked with bought into that. They were a part of that.
DB: With you retiring, your retirement taking place at the end of June, it's kind of a new era almost for MHSA. You know, introducing baseball as a sponsored sport. The shot clock is coming to high school basketball. What are some of the challenges that MHSA will have to undergo, even after you're retired?
MB: Well, I think [there's] a couple things. A lot people don't realize that we're actually going to be starting girls' flag football this fall. So, that's really exciting. It's not going to be a sanctioned activity yet. It's going to be a regulated activity, like cheerleading is for MHSA. So you have some challenges with that. Then you get into starting baseball. Again, some challenges. We're not sure what schools are going to pull in yet or not, and trying to regionalize that and schedule that. And then, of course, shot clock. I mean, everybody was concerned with the cost, and it's amazing how many agencies, associations, and groups came up and offered to help schools with that. So, that's pretty cool. And then, we're looking at, too, researching very carefully right now, maybe starting e-sports. That's really grown, and they are now providing college scholarships for e-sports. So, we're pretty excited about looking into that.
DB: Looking back on 25 years--this might be difficult because you have two decades and a half to pick through--but if you had to pick your single favorite moment from your time in MHSA, what would you pick?
MB: Well, I was very proud of being able to serve on the national board, the NFHS board, because that I think was helpful in regard to Montana's standing. Being able to do that, and then being elected as the president of the NFHS, that was a really good moment for me. And, of course, more so is some of the things that have happened with our state association in itself. The all-class wrestling was going when I came in and was one of our premier events, but I was very fortunate to be able to start the all-class volleyball tournament. I was the volleyball person at that time when I was an assistant. I was given the go-ahead to go look and find sites and all that. MSU was very open to do it. And that's become a premier event for us, too. Continuing to provide really quality postseason events for not only our sports, but people don't realize how many music participants we have, or how many speech and drama participants we have. Those are my favorite times because those are when the kids have shown.
DB: Now that you're entering retirement, you're going to be spending your time, most of your time, here in the Mining City, a place that you have been very familiar with, spending many years here. What are your retirement plans? What are you going to do with the free time?
MB: Well, that's a good question. I'm going to try to stay busy in same ways, for sure. Coming home to Butte, Butte's been a very important town where I started coaching. It's been about 47 years ago now because I was 16 years old when I started at the Kennedy Elementary School here in Butte. The principal asked me to help him coach. He couldn't find a sixth-grade B coach. He came to one practice--I never saw him again. Then I moved into seventh and eighth grade the next year coaching at North Central. A professor at [Montana] Tech, his son was playing, he asked me the same thing: "help me." Didn't see him after the first practice. So they had confidence in me. So I have a lot of roots here in Butte. Of course, taught and coached here at Butte Central, and was an administrator AD. Went to Anaconda, loved my six years in Anaconda. I served on the Butte public school board here for six years. So, it's going to be nice coming home, and I know I'll find some things to do, that's for sure.
DB: Do you expect that you're still going to have some sort of role with high school athletics or any of the other activities that MHSA puts on?
MB: I'd be more than willing, of course, to help out with MHSA events, if that's what they'd like. You know, we've used people that have been retired to help with tournaments and that. And if they need that help, I'd be more than happy to do that. But I'd also be more than happy to help here in the city with the high school sports, for sure. Anything I can do.
DB: Thank you so much, Mark, for coming on. It has been a real pleasure to talk to you today. And congratulations on 25 great years of service to MHSA, and enjoy your retirement.
MB: Thank you, DJ. I appreciate you asking me to come here and sit for this interview. We've had a great relationship with the media over the years, and I thank you.