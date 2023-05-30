HELENA- As the 2022-2023 high-school sports season ends and graduation approaches, I wanted to highlight one special Capital Bruin football player. The 2022-2023 Gatorade Football Player of the year, Talon Marsh.
Marsh and I sat down on the grass inside Vigilante Stadium, speaking about what he was able to accomplish during his high-school career. Marsh won a state championship in wrestling, followed that up with an undefeated season and state championship in football, won the Gatorade Football Player of the year, and many other awards and accolades to go alongside a legendary career.
Yes, legendary is a strong, but appropriate word to use when describing the career Talon had at Capital High-School. When asked him what it meant to accomplish all of that, he stated, “It's pretty humbling to see how much time and effort I put into stuff that paid off in the end for me and in my senior year of football." Three words that stood out to me were humbling, time and effort.
It takes a good teacher, coach and role models around you to adapt to being humble. We have seen plenty of athletes change their behavior when the accolades, records and awards start piling in. This is something we see with all the Capital Boys football team, but especially Talon. It’s a credit to the coaches and people put in place around them yes, but it says more about the athlete who chooses to adopt it than anything else. Talon is one of the humblest human beings I’ve been around, while also being one of the most dominant football players in Capital High history.
Talon has preached the, “We, not me,” attitude since the very first time I interviewed him. He said those exact three words when I asked him what the theme or motto was of this team, back in August. He dove a bit deeper this week, when I asked him what made this Bruin team special, “Honestly, my opinion is that we just put our egos aside.” Marsh said. He continued, “I mean, we all played as one team and it wasn't about getting a college scholarship or how many sacks, how many touchdowns, anything like that. It was, if you fall, I'll pick you up. It was not a me thing at all. It was a good brotherhood that we had built.”
Brotherhood is something that a lot of people talk about, but don’t really grasp the word fully. This Capital football team did. Why? Most of these players have been playing together since they were little. Something that you simply can’t teach. Talon led this brotherhood by example. Whether it was putting extra reps up in the gym, spending extra time on the practice field, or taking younger athletes to the side and personally showing them how to be better, Marsh did it all. Head wrestling coach Shawn Graham took notice and stated, “He's got a great work ethic.” Graham continued, “And then just a great role model for the younger kids. So, I mean, I've been then glad to be part of that journey with him and it's been it's been great.”
When Talon won the 2022-2023 Gatorade Football Player of the Year award, we talked with head football coach Kyle Mihelish, asking him to rank Talon among the best in Capital football history. He said he doesn’t like ranking his players, but we got it out of him, “Obviously, we know as what he's done and his statistics and what he's good in the weight room, just a solid young man. He just works tremendously hard. Statistically, Marsh goes down as one of the best. And I would say probably one of the best, if not the best defensive lineman we've had.”
Best defensive lineman that Capital has ever had. That’s saying a lot. Statistically, it's obvious. Marsh broke his own sack record in 2022. Compiling 23 sacks, 27 tackles for loss and 37 quarterback hurries, with 7 of those sacks coming in the postseason when it mattered most. Those are video game type numbers. Once in a generation type statistics. Records that may never be broken again.
When it comes to all the accolades, statistics and records, Talon appreciates the recognition, but doesn’t want to be known for just his numbers. Marsh wants to be known for something different, “That I didn't leave anything on the field. I put all I had, and every single play and I never skipped reps or did anything halfway, that I was fully committed to what I was doing.”
Many people don’t see what happens off the field, in the classroom or in the gym, but from my own experience, plus the word of many others around the Capital Bruin team, Talon Marsh was and is committed to his craft. As he would put, “I have big plans.”
To not only break his own sack record, but to do it in style, go undefeated and win a state championship, capturing a dream he has had since his small fry days, shows that commitment and is perfect ending to a historic career.
Many people will view Talon as the football player, but to the people that are close to him, he’s more than that. Marsh is a role model, a teacher, a friend and most importantly my favorite, a goof ball. He may not show his personality a lot on camera, but I’ve been lucky enough to see the true Talon come out over the last 10 months. He is truly a special human being who cares about leaving an impact on the kids behind him. He will forever be a role model for kids to look at and strive to be like one day.
43 sacks, 59 tackles for loss, 57 quarterback hurries, 10 total school records, a state championship in football and in wrestling, Gatorade Player of the Year, the only all-state athlete in 3 sports in his graduating class, Talon Marsh will go down as one of, if not the greatest Capital Bruin athlete in history.