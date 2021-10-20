Great Falls, Mont- This week’s Mattress Firm Student of the Week is Ahmia Lords from Belt High School.
Besides being a three-sport athlete, Ahmia Lords also makes time to give back to her community especially the younger generation.
When she's not hooping on the court or competing in cross country & track Ahmia can be found serving the community in many different ways, whether it's mentoring kids or doing community cleanups.
"I always have this feeling that I have to give back to people and especially to my community because they've given so much to me. They’re always so supportive in sporting events and academics and everything that comes with being in high school," said Lords.
Ahmia is a youth advocate at Alliance for Youth that helps tutor and build relationships with younger kids, but she's also the president of her school's Youth Leadership Group which allows her to be someone younger kids can look up to.
"She's personable, she's respectable and she's a great role model for the younger kids and even kids her own age," said PE teacher Cassie Pimperton.
Being a part of Youth Leadership gives her an everyday opportunity to enjoy fun activities with kids but it also gives her time to teach life lessons that will help them years down the road.
"Their hard work will pay off in the end. Sometimes in gym, we have some kids where they just want to walk around and not do anything but they're getting better because I think they realize that with hard work you're going to get to places and you're going to get farther than anybody else that doesn't have the work ethic," said Lords.
"She’s totally right, hard work pays off and just teaching them that no matter if they're good at something or not if they work hard they're going to get something out it and get lessons out of it," said Pimperton.
Although Ahmia's time at Belt High School is close to coming to an end her desire to help others will continue as she plans to attend Montana State University with dreams of one day becoming a doctor.