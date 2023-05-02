LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Snow in April is nothing special in Montana and spring sports are used to having to improvise and adapt to circumstances beyond their control. But when Lewistown got pummeled for 2 days with snow on April 18th and 19th, the result was a bit more than just a minor inconvenience.
“Yeah, I mean, 20 inches of heavy, wet snow that just came down in bunches,” stated Redbirds head coach Scott Sparks. “We amassed a lot in a really short time, and I think it was just cold enough that it got stuck on the net, and then.. You know, it tells you how much snow piled up on it to bend some steel poles. But yeah, just unfortunate. You know, a freak April storm that did a lot of damage to our field.”
That “freak” April storm caused an estimated $20,000 worth of damage to those cages. And although parts can be salvaged, some of the concrete foundation needs to be redone, along with replacing the torn nets and bent poles. All of which take time and it couldn’t have happened at a worse time with a majority of the season still ahead.
“You know, the goal is this season. I mean, we've got a really big tournament in June and another tournament for our young guys at the end of June,” Sparks continued. “So, we need these cages to be functional. Financially I don't think it’ll be a problem. We have a lot of great supporters in this town that have pledged to make sure that we're, we're up and going again. But it just becomes a timing thing, you know. I mean, we have a program that's entirely volunteer based, that's entirely fundraised, to find the time and the people to come in and do the work is usually the toughest part.”
While the season presses along and donations continue to come in, coach Sparks says there are several ways anyone can help the Redbirds.
“You can contribute directly to Lewistown Redbirds. Just send it directly to our post office box here in Lewistown. We'll just, we'll try and see what we can do to get people out here and get it done. But, you know, this community is great. A lot of support. You know it's gonna get repaired. It's just a matter of time.”