Battle-tested group leads Butte High Bulldogs in inaugural baseball season

BUTTE, Mont. -- If you've got 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame' stuck in your head on loop, no one could blame you--high school baseball is finally here in the Treasure State. And though the concept may be brand new, you'll be hard-pressed to find a group of players more battle-tested than the Butte High Bulldogs.
Butte, America is known for having a gritty charm. And you don't get much grittier or more charming than your high school's baseball team practicing inside a hollowed-out half-cylinder. But 'The Hut' is home for the Butte High Bulldogs--an early favorite for the upcoming season.
"We've been getting a ton of hitting reps, a ton of ground ball reps, stuff like that," Butte High head coach Jim LeProwse said. "We've thrown quite a few bullpens, so we've got a lot of guys throwing already."
"The biggest thing is we're throwing strikes," LeProwse said with a laugh. "I really like that. You can't defend a walk, that's what I always say."
LeProwse is Butte High's first ever baseball coach, an easy choice after he led the Butte Miners to the Legion baseball title last summer. And, of course, most of the players from that team are along for the ride this spring.
It's a group of guys that knows how to play and how to win. That championship experience comes with its benefits... but also its drawbacks.
"It kind of gives us a kickoff, but then it's kind of a catch-22, where we're going to have a target on our back, too," senior right fielder Kevin Donaldson said. "Everyone's going to want to beat us. We're the ones who beat everybody else last year."
The first team to get their swing at the Bulldogs will be the Belgrade Panthers, one of 21 teams competing in this inaugural season.
For many, it's a whole new experience. But for the kids from Butte, the biggest change will be switching out their sleek blue Miners jerseys for Bulldog purple and white.
"I just notice the rust starting to knock off, and even just the team chemistry we have... even from the kids we haven't seen since last baseball season," senior left fielder Anthony Knott said. "We're picking up right where we left off. We're ready to go."
The Bulldogs will come out of their cage and into the sunshine of Three Legends Field for the first time on Thursday, March 30.