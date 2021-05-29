Belgrade Panthers snatch their first Class AA title

Kalispell - We have the Belgrade Panthers taking on Billings Senior.

In game one Broncs would quickly take a 5-1 lead after a base hit by Paige Opp.

A few batters later, Kara Conway hits a two-run home run to help her team earn a 12-3 victory against the Broncs.

In game two Tayler Thomas would get a strikeout in the first inning to hold the Broncs scoreless.

Senior would eventually turn it up a notch, Shaylis Osler and Elizabeth Ybarra would get a couple of knocks to extend the lead 5-1.

Broncs would tack on a couple of runs in the last inning, but the Panthers hold on and take their first AA title with a 5-3 victory.