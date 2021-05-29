Belgrade Panthers snatch their first Class AA title

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE FORT BELKNAP POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR OLIVIA AND KADENCE WEBB. OLIVIA IS A 6 YEAR OLD NATIVE AMERICAN, WHO IS 3 FEET 9 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 50 POUNDS, AND HAS BROWN HAIR AND BLUE EYES. KADENCE IS A 7 YEAR OLD NATIVE AMERICAN, WHO IS 4 FEET 5 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 80 POUNDS, AND HAS BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. THEIR FATHER, FRANK JORDAN WEBB, FORCIBLY TOOK THEM FROM THEIR MOTHER AND HAS BEEN EXHIBITING VIOLENT TENDENCIES, SO THERE IS CONCERN FOR THE CHILDRENS SAFETY. THEY MAY BE TRAVELING IN A WHITE 2015 TOYOTA RAV 4 LE STATION WAGON. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON OLIVIA, KADENCE, OR FRANK WEBB, PLEASE CONTACT THE FORT BELKNAP POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (406) 353-2933 OR CALL 911.