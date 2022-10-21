Before Belgrade volleyball's game against Gallatin, each Panther player dedicated a rose to a breast cancer survivor.
"Last year we played Billings Skyview and they did that," Panthers senior libero Olivia Wegner said. "All of us were like we should do that next year, that's so much nicer than just wearing pink, that's actually showing more love to people."
For captain Olivia Wegner, she showed love to her stepmom, Leslie.
"She's the best ever," Wegner said. "She's very selfless, everything she does is for me, I was happy I could do that for her because she doesn't tell her story very much."
Leslie's story began in 2013 when she met Olivia's father, Todd.
"Everything transpired very quickly," Olivia's stepmom, Leslie Wegner said. "Eight months later we were expecting a baby, getting married and within that first-year baby came and when Ty was three months old is when I was diagnosed."
At just 28 years old, Leslie was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, beginning a battle filled with eight rounds of chemotherapy, eight weeks of radiation and various surgeries. Olivia didn't fully understand as she was just eight years old.
"I have loved Liv forever and we've always gotten along, but certainly going through that tough period I don't think she realized how tough it was and how much I needed her there for me until much later," Mrs. Wegner said.
Now eight years later, Leslie is cancer free and celebrated the victory with Olivia at her volleyball game. The two exchanged a rose and a hug, both realizing the victory that they accomplished together before first serve.
"It was just so heartwarming," Mrs. Wegner said. "So many emotions, kind of a release of emotions for what we went through as a family."
Their heartfelt moment touched more people than just their family.
"It really makes you open your eyes to the fact that there are much bigger battles out there," Panthers head volleyball coach Brit Murphy said. "She has this beautiful relationship with her and knows what she's gone through and then being able to turn around and play a volleyball game right after that and fight for her stepmom was really special."
It was a special moment that Olivia hopes is a step towards showing support for people affected by breast cancer and beyond, no matter the month.
"Every year I wear my pink ribbon on my shoe not just in October and do stuff like that cause you never know what people are going through," Wegner said. "Even me, I didn't know the extent of what my stepmom was going through but I knew I had to be there for her, I think that's a great thing in life to know people are going through stuff all the time that you don't know so you should always be supportive towards them."