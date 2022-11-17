BELT, Mont. - The Belt Huskies have run wild through wind, rain and the snow this season, as they prepare to face the other dominant dogs of 8-man, the St. Ignatius Bulldogs.
Both teams are undefeated but only one can be crowned State Champion.
Will it be the “never have I ever” Bulldogs who are making their first championship appearance in program history?
Or will it be the Huskies that end a nearly 3 decade drought and add a 2nd title to their name after 28 long years?
The Huskies road to championship came with its share of adversity before the season even started when they found out just 2 weeks before camp, that after 15 years, the program would have a new head coach in Matt Triplett.
Since week one, they’ve met every challenge, including a signature win over rival Fort Benton, and giving teams like Joliet their first loss of the season.
Through it all, the Belt Huskies have proven themselves week after week, with one more game and one more challenge standing between them and history.
“Belt Husky football is believing,” stated Belt junior Ethan Triplett.
“It’s been founded since.. coach Graham’s days. And our motto through the years is just believing. If we believe in the guy next to us we’re gonna be just fine. It just shows all the work we’ve put in with 2-a-days, and everything up to this point. It’s pretty sweet.”
“Gotta credit to most of the coaches,” smiled Belt senior Bridger Vogl. “They’ve gotten after us the whole year. We knew we had the potential to make it and we’re just ready. Championship would mean a lot. It’d bring the title back to Belt.
“Gonna do our job and we’re not gonna stop until we get that championship,” added Ethan Triplett.
Belt takes on St. Ignatius, for the 8-man State Championship, Saturday at 1 PM.