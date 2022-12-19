BELT, Mont. - The Belt Lady Huskies basketball team were co-champions in 2020, but as far as being the only team atop the Class C mountain, that was 5 years ago.
That team was just part of the legacy left behind by longtime coach Jeff Graham, who led the ladies to 6 state titles. Now that he’s taken an opportunity with Montana Tech women's basketball, the reins have been handed to Cassie Pimperton to build on a legacy and leave her own mark in the process.
“It’s got a strong foundation on it. Obviously the success is written on the wall,” stated Pimperton. “So, it’s pretty exciting to be able to step in and you know, build off that foundation. We’re gonna get after it. You know, it’s kind of our goal that we’re gonna be the hardest working team on the floor. And the outcome will speak for itself. We just want to get after it, get better at basketball and have fun while we’re doing it.”
“Our motto this year is, “Brick by brick. No shortcuts,” said senior Hattie Bumgarner. “Taking that foundation and just building up the wall as we go, and making sure our attitudes are there and in check. And making sure we’re working hard on defense and everything we do. I’m really thankful for everything. Everything in the past. We’re all thankful for the foundation that was built. And so, I guess as a senior now, I feel like it’s my responsibility to just be that leader and just keep everybody positive and together. And just keep us working hard and going at it.”