GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After Class B girls pole vaulting got us rolling Thursday afternoon, it was now time to go full steam ahead into the first full day of Class B and C State Track and Field action!
We began in the field, where the Class C girls started things off bright and early at the shot put.
Froid-Medicine Lake’s, Carolyne Chrsitofferson, would see the top of the podium with a 37' toss.
At the high jump, Saco’s, Teagan Erickson, cleared 5’ 4”.
And for Class B, senior Jamie Whitedirt of Colstrip, took the gold in the discus, by less than a foot, with a toss of 118’ 6”.
As for the boys, we had a great mix of outcomes!
In the Class B pole vault, Huntley Project’s, Luke Donally, won with a 14’ 6” vault, falling just 4 inches shy of the record.
Jefferson’s, Wade Rykall, won his first Class B state gold with a dominant discus toss of 154’ 10”.
And in the dirt, Columbus’, Colby Martinez, made it back to back trips to the top of the podium for Class B long jump with a 21’ jump.
Meanwhile, on the track it was a day for long distance races.
For the boys, Red Lodge senior, Brandon Emineth, won the gold for the Class C 800M and 3200M runs with times of 1:57:04 and 10:00 minutes flat!
For the girls, Belt senior, Lindsay Paulson, had another impressive day winning the Class C 1600M with a time of 5:01:54.
And finally, Broadwater senior, Emma Stolte, took the 800M run for Class B with a time of 2:16:53.
For the full list of results for the Class B and C 2022 State Track & Field Meet, visit: State BC Track and Field Meet - Athletic.net