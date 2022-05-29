GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Day 2 was a mad dash to the finish for both the athletes and their teams.
Which school would take home the hardware?
On your mark, get set.. HERE WE GO!
At the track for the Class B boys, Loyola-Sacred Heart senior, Ridger Palmer, proved to be the fastest man in the class, winning both the 100 and 200M dashes with times of 11.15 and 22.06.
Meanwhile, Jefferson High senior, Braden Morris, proved he was the fastest in Class B with obstacles in his way, winning the 110 and 300M hurdles with times of 14.85 and 40.07.
And for Class C, Seeley-Swan senior Chase Haines, was the fastest in the 110M hurdles with a time of 15.84.
As for the girls, another fast one for Loyola-Sacred Heart, as sophomore, Isabella Berry, won the 200M dash for Class B with a time of 26.09.
And in the closest race of the day, Sweetgrass County senior Alyssa Boshart, had a photo finish to win the Class B 100M dash with a time of 12.53.
We end the day on a high note, taking you to the field where Colstrip senior, Canzas HisBadHorse, cleared 5’2” high jump for Class B
And for the boys, it came down to two in a jump-off between Shelby's Rhett Reynolds and Big Forks’ George Bucklin.
Which senior was taking home the gold?
All eyes were on this event, until finally, Bucklin cleared 6’ 7”, a personal best, for the gold.
Congratulations to all the State Champions, both athletes and teams, on an incredible weekend and an unforgettable 2022 season!
For the full list of results for the Class B and C 2022 State Track & Field Meet, visit: State BC Track and Field Meet - Athletic.net