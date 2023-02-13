GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It was a big day for Bison football at Great Falls high as Reed Harris and 4 of his teammates have officially signed their letters of intent to take their talents to the next level.
The day after the Super Bowl marked the start of a new chapter on the gridiron for 5 Bison, as they put pen to paper for where they’ll be putting the pads on next season.
Left tackle Hunter Kralj and left guard Adam Symonds, are headed south to play for the Sonoran Sidewinders, a junior college in Tucson Arizona, while defensive end Wyatt DeVoss and QB Ashton Platt, will be staying close to home at Montana Tech and MSU Northern.
But of course it was the biggest day for quarterback turned receiver, Reed Harris, who announced back in April that he was headed east, committing to Boston College, and finally threw on the hat with friends and family on his birthday.
“We were originally planning on actually signing way back earlier in January,” laughed Harris. “But some things kind of got moved around and my mom came up with the good idea of just doing it on my birthday and everything worked out perfectly, and it’s been a great day so far. I feel a little different now that I’m 18 and everything's kind of brightening up a little bit now that I’m an adult, and just signing that paper, it’s kind of like lifting a lot of weight off of my shoulders. But at the same time there’s a lot more coming back on because these next 4 or 5 years could be the most interesting part of my life.”
Congratulations again to these athletes and best of luck at the next level.