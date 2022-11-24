BIG SANDY, Mont. - When the Big Sandy Pioneers hosted the Broadview-Lavina Pirates in the 6-Man Championship on Saturday, they weren’t just 4 quarters away from winning a state title in front of their hometown, they were one victory away from making history. Finishing a season undefeated and bringing home their schools first ever State Championship.
“It’s all just kind of unreal right now,” smiled Big Sandy junior Lane Demontiney. “But we put in that work this summer and we all kinda just did our parts and our jobs and got it done.”
“It was a lot of work, you know. We all came in in the offseason and everybody, everybody on the team participated in the work in the offseason and that was huge,” stated Big Sandy senior Rusty Gasvoda. “And that’s gonna carry on for lots of years, you know.”
It’s one thing to win a championship, but to win it at home and complete the PERFECT season is something else entirely.
So what exactly does it mean to be a part of history for your school, and leave behind the legacy that not only were you the FIRST ones to do it, you did it without losing a single game?
“It’s awesome!” smiled Big Sandy senior Braydon Cline. “This team is just so fun to play with and to win the state championship for the first time in program history.. It’s just.. It’s so special for all of us, for the community. For the players, community, everyone here, it’s awesome.”
“Feels great. Been a long time coming. Honestly, me and the other juniors, we’re goin for another one next year,” laughed Demontiney.
“We’ve been trying for this for the last 4 years, and to just finally do it.. Um, it’s amazing,” stated Big Sandy senior, Lance Rutledge.
“I don’t know if I’ve fully processed it yet, you know. This was our last game, it was great, I’m still just celebrating the state championship right now,” added Gasvoda. “I’m sure that’ll hit me later though. But to leave a legacy here as the undefeated state championship team.. Every playoff game in Big Sandy and we win by lots of points, you know we were a great team. It’s really cool. It’s really awesome.”
Congratulations again to the Big Sandy Pioneers on their historic season.