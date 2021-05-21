Big Sky Eagles announce Jace Henderson as girls basketball head coach

Missoula Big Sky has hired former Lady Griz basketball standout Jace Henderson as it's newest girls basketball head coach. Henderson most recently served as an assistant coach for her alma mater and before that she was a graduate assistant with the Lady Griz.
Henderson, a Montana native and graduate of Billings Senior High School, was an all-conference play in the Big Sky her senior season at Montana. She tells SWX Montana that she's excited for the next chapter of her hardwoods career.
"(I'm looking forward to) the challenges and the new experiences," said Henderson. "Growing as a coach is exciting and I'm just really looking forward to getting to know the girls more and getting a chance to push the program forward. I think there are a lot of great pieces at Big Sky girls basketball and I think it's a program that has a lot of richness to it and I'm excited to get after it."