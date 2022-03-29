MISSOULA -- The Big Sky Eagles rose to loftier heights last year, putting together their most wins since 2017 under first-year head coach Trevor Subith.
But now in year two, the Eagles have their eyes on new goals, like making their presence felt in the western part of the state.
"Young but experienced," Subith said when asked to describe his team.
"Which is weird to say but when you start 7 freshmen from last year and the girls that came in are all high-level travel ball girls, there's a ton of experience in this program."
"I think we're going to have a more solid team than we did last year," sophomore catcher/infielder Grace Hood said.
"Just more girls who have played travel ball and have more experience, playing more competitive softball."
Part of the equation to success this year -- familiarity -- both with each other and their head coach.
"90 percent of the girls have played for me for a year, which is nice," Subith said. "Where last year it was implementing everything new."
And for the team, their goals are simple. Proving themselves to the rest of the state, and qualifying for the Class AA state tournament, which will be held right across the street at Fort Missoula this may.
"I think for the team obviously win as much as we can and always like...Never regret a game," junior infielder Jordan Whitmire said about the team's goals this year.
"Never come out of it like oh, I could have done so much better...Those are the little things that will help us win overall so I think if we just focus on that, we'll be great."
"Being able to prove that we're not just the pushover program anymore," Hood added.
if they can do that, and lay the foundation for the future, the season will be a success.
"I think we're going to be really offensive, really good small-ball," Subith said. "If we can throw strikes and play defense, we should be really good."
"Just all the new talent that has come this year, especially the freshman...I'm just really excited to see what big sky is going to turn into," Whitmire said.
The Eagles will get their season underway at home on Friday against Billings West.