MISSOULA, Mont. -- When she's not leading the Missoula Big Sky girls' basketball team in scoring on a given night, or helping to lead the honor song before a crosstown rivalry game, Kadynce Couture is helping to bring attention to mental health issues impacting tribal communities across the state.
"I'm part of the warrior movement," Couture said. "So, we go around to schools and we talk to kids and adults at public events and stuff about suicide awareness, and just the importance of getting help, how to stay on the right path and stuff like that."
"Yeah, I mean her leadership within the Native-American community, I think is prevalent," Big Sky girls head coach Tyler Hobbs said.
"It's really cool to have a kid be a part of that Warrior Movement. I remember when that got started and the traction it's gained. So, really proud of her for bringing that to Big Sky and you know, rallying kind of her heritage here in Missoula."
Couture says being part of the movement has made her realize the importance of talking to students from all walks of life can bring.
"We're trying to get into the schools more," Couture said. "I'm trying to start one here because most of the work we do is on the reservation but I want to definitely get in the Missoula community and kind of spread awareness too."
On the court, she has impressed as a freshman, and Hobbs says the best things about the way she plays are the same things so many appreciate about her in the community.
"Pretty impressive to see you know, how she matures in response to adversity," Hobbs said.
"You know day in and day out, game in and game out. The way she steps up from a leadership and a vocal standpoint is huge for us."
Couture is dropping buckets on the court, and leading important conversations off of it.