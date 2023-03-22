GREAT FALLS, Mont. - There’s a saying in Montana when it comes to spring sports, “if the suns out, that’s all that counts”. Not really, I literally just made that up for this. But it seems like the motto here at Memorial Stadium, as the Great Falls High track and field team is enjoying the rays and getting ready for the 2023 season.”
“Last week we were inside. Uh, the track was not red last week, it was a little bit too white for us to get out here,” laughed Kilian. “So we’re pretty excited for this beautiful weather and come on out and have some fun doing some track.”
David Kilian enters his first year as head coach of the Bison Track & Field team after serving as assistant coach last year. Hailing from Oregon, he brings head coaching experience with him from the beaver state, and feels confident taking the reins in Great Falls.
But as for the task of separating the athletes that just want to stay active from the athletes that want to compete, he’ll have his work cut out for him with one of the programs largest teams ever.
“Yeah, we have an enormous squad,” Kilian continued. And when you have a squad like that, really the beginning for us as coaches is figuring out who are those kids, and we know it’ll shift throughout the year, so you just kind of find ways to do it and the cream always rises to the top.”
Looking to rise to the top this season and help lead the team are junior Mariyah Hicks and senior Rafe Longin, who believe the trick to staying competitive is as simple as setting goals for yourself.
“You know, just wanting to be better than the next person but being better for myself too,” Longin said. “Being able to reach the goals that maybe I haven’t hit yet. Makes me feel a little bit better, you know.”
“Even though this is a team effort, you also have your individual effort and you still have your individual goals,” stated Hicks. “So, I say set certain standards for yourself, and even though you have the people around you pushing and motivating you, you still have yourself in the back of your mind pushing and motivating you to do even better than before.”
The Bison hit the road for their first meet of the season when they visit Skyview March 31st.