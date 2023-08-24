BIGFORK, Mont. -- Earlier this week, the Vikings introduced themselves to their classmates at a pep rally, and they hope to do the same on the field in Class A this year - and prove they belong with their new peers.
"At the end of the day, we should be in [Class] A," Bigfork football head coach Jim Benn said. "We have the enrollment, we have the numbers of kids. We have 51 kids out for football this year and that's very comparable to the teams that we're going to play.
"You can miss Class B, that was fun, but a new challenge is always a good thing and I think maybe getting rewarded for having a successful program isn't a bad way to do things."
Bigfork went on a 10-0 run last season before being upset by Loyola in the class b playoffs.
Now, they will battle fellow Flathead foes -- schools like Columbia Falls, Polson and Whitefish.
"Yeah its a big jump," senior quarterback/cornerback/kicker Tristen Herd said. "I mean don't really know what to expect yet, its just...see what we got when we get there."
"Yeah it'll be a lot of similar like game-planning as we have had in the past," senior running back/linebacker Wyatt Johnson said. "I mean we're ready to play bigger, better teams so we're ready to go."
Bigfork will open their first season back in Class A hitting the road to take on Polson at 7 p.m. on Friday night.